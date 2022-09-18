Symmetry Partners LLC Has $980,000 Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 125.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

3M Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.43.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $116.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. 3M has a 1 year low of $114.11 and a 1 year high of $186.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.24%.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

