Symmetry Partners LLC Lowers Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in AON during the second quarter valued at $56,558,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of AON by 0.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its position in shares of AON by 0.5% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 11,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 0.7% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of AON in the second quarter valued at about $609,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

AON Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $277.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $285.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $246.21 and a 1-year high of $341.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 0.90.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AON in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Byron Spruell bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AON Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

See Also

