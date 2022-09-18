Symmetry Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,125 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $810,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Moderna by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $137.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.61 and a 52-week high of $458.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 EPS for the current year.

MRNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $28,480.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,146.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.94, for a total value of $7,717,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,180,861.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $28,480.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,146.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 653,048 shares of company stock valued at $102,324,342 over the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.