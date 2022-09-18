Symmetry Partners LLC Makes New $566,000 Investment in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RRX. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RRX. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.40.

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock opened at $139.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12-month low of $108.28 and a 12-month high of $176.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.87.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In other news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total transaction of $158,096.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

