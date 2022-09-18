Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases 722 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AA. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Alcoa by 1,748.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,437,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197,142 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,347,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at about $318,670,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at about $317,854,000. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at about $213,821,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AA. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Alcoa Price Performance

AA stock opened at $42.46 on Friday. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $39.56 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.86 and a 200 day moving average of $61.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by ($1.04). Alcoa had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is 7.86%.

About Alcoa

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.