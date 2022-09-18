Symmetry Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter valued at $127,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at about $342,000. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 10,955 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 76.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after purchasing an additional 78,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $4,433,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,551 shares in the company, valued at $9,039,112.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 166,484 shares of company stock valued at $18,431,301. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.21.

Shares of CF stock opened at $98.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.29. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.83 and a 12 month high of $119.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.02.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.11%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

