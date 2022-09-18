Symmetry Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 17,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,769,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,767,000 after buying an additional 106,731 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $179.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.08 and a 1-year high of $237.90. The company has a market cap of $94.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAT. Cowen dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.38.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

