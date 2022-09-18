Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 1,002 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $210,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $2,065,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 7,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $17,405,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total transaction of $14,569,091.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,795 shares in the company, valued at $32,342,744.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total transaction of $14,569,091.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,795 shares in the company, valued at $32,342,744.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total value of $646,536.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,545,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,740 shares of company stock worth $35,478,694 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $710.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $617.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $639.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.29. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $754.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $27.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $655.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $746.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Articles

