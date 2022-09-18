Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 1,153 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in General Mills by 1,160.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in General Mills by 204.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,556 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Mills Price Performance

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.64.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $75.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.93 and its 200 day moving average is $71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.33. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.47 and a fifty-two week high of $78.54.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.87%.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.