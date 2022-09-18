Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 16,673 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,673 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.4% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 28,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.4% during the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.4% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 79,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 101,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $34.12 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.92 and its 200 day moving average is $36.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $274.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.50%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.58.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

