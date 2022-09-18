Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 180 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in Mastercard by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Mastercard by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MA opened at $315.13 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $303.65 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $339.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MA. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

