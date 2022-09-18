Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 486 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in S&P Global by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,192,000 after acquiring an additional 22,251 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in S&P Global by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eschler Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $451,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.43.

Shares of SPGI opened at $346.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $115.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $365.70 and a 200 day moving average of $366.40. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.87 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.34%.

In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

