Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 778 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,349,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,032,000. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $464,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 11,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.83.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $91.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.73. The company has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.73 and a 52-week high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Articles

