Symmetry Partners LLC Trims Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,556 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HS Management Partners LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 368.8% during the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,418,366 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $141,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,841 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $125,197,000 after acquiring an additional 158,201 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,818 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $48,735,000 after acquiring an additional 37,818 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,324,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 367,425 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $36,750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,899,208.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,894,692.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,899,208.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $1,779,224.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Several research firms have commented on DKS. Wedbush reduced their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.39.

DKS opened at $111.64 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $142.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.17. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 55.70% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.08 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also

