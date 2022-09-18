Synapse Network Trading Down 10.6% Over Last 7 Days (SNP)

Synapse Network (SNP) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Synapse Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Synapse Network has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. Synapse Network has a market cap of $1.31 million and $10,876.00 worth of Synapse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00110174 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005130 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005129 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002339 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.35 or 0.00848231 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Synapse Network Coin Profile
Synapse Network’s total supply is 199,275,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,947,883 coins. Synapse Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Synapse Network Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Synapse Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synapse Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.