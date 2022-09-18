SYNC Network Price Reaches $0.0093 on Major Exchanges (SYNC)

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 18th. In the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $1,248.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SYNC Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00110850 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005149 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005149 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.29 or 0.00851037 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC Network launched on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 156,739,906 coins and its circulating supply is 116,782,083 coins. The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens.The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

