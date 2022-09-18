Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial to $49.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $47.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.05.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $39.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $34.15 and a 1 year high of $54.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $522.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.64 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 16.40%. Synovus Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 957.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

