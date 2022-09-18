Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) Receives GBX 445.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 445.50 ($5.38).

SYNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 430 ($5.20) to GBX 350 ($4.23) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 323 ($3.90) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 275 ($3.32) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Lily Liu purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 193 ($2.33) per share, with a total value of £3,860 ($4,664.09). In related news, insider Lily Liu acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 193 ($2.33) per share, with a total value of £3,860 ($4,664.09). Also, insider Michael Willome acquired 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.28) per share, with a total value of £132,300 ($159,859.84). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,896,000.

Synthomer Stock Down 0.8 %

Synthomer Cuts Dividend

SYNT opened at GBX 165.50 ($2.00) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.88. Synthomer has a 1-year low of GBX 162.46 ($1.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 529 ($6.39). The company has a market capitalization of £773.44 million and a PE ratio of 871.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 206.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 257.54.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Synthomer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.89%.

About Synthomer

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.

Featured Stories

