Tachyon Protocol (IPX) Market Cap Reaches $350,661.91

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. Tachyon Protocol has a market capitalization of $350,661.91 and $2,700.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tachyon Protocol has traded 27.5% lower against the dollar. One Tachyon Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tachyon Protocol Coin Profile

Tachyon Protocol was first traded on October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tachyon Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/tachyon-protocol. The official website for Tachyon Protocol is tachyon.eco. Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tachyon Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users.Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least.”

