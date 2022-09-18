Tadpole Finance Price Reaches $1.78 on Exchanges (TAD)

Tadpole Finance (TAD) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. One Tadpole Finance coin can currently be purchased for $1.78 or 0.00008965 BTC on major exchanges. Tadpole Finance has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $3,633.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Tadpole Finance

Tadpole Finance’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 999,960 coins and its circulating supply is 574,556 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b. Tadpole Finance’s official website is tadpole.finance. Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tadpole Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tadpole Finance is a decentralized finance services for saving and lending. An algorithmic money market protocol that aims to create a more open lending market, where users can make deposits and loans with any ERC-20 tokens on the Ethereum network.Anyone can register any ERC-20 token with Tadpole into the lending protocol. Once a token is registered on the market, people can send some deposits into the protocol to earn interest or borrow the token by placing certain collateral and paying some interest.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tadpole Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tadpole Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

