Tasty (LON:TAST) Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of Tasty plc (LON:TAST – Get Rating) dropped 4.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.13 ($0.06). Approximately 148,512 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 91,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.38 ($0.06).

Tasty Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £7.50 million and a PE ratio of 512.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,806.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4.73.

About Tasty

(Get Rating)

Tasty plc owns and operates restaurants in the United Kingdom casual dining market. As of April 7, 2021, the company operated 54 restaurants, including 49 restaurants under the Wildwood name and 5 restaurants under the dim t name. Tasty plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

