Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,856 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on GILD. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.53.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.9 %

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

NASDAQ GILD opened at $65.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Further Reading

