Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $5.55 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $432,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,917,000 after buying an additional 15,879 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 56,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,349,000 after buying an additional 24,025 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Barclays cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.78.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $163.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.39 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.