Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $7.98 Million Stock Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,801 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.15% of YETI worth $7,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of YETI by 23.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,865,000 after buying an additional 1,376,536 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in YETI by 1,550.4% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,046,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,714,000 after acquiring an additional 983,453 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in YETI by 38.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,793,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,549,000 after acquiring an additional 780,015 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in YETI by 67.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,795,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,672,000 after acquiring an additional 721,816 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in YETI during the first quarter valued at about $33,133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YETI opened at $34.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.26. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.87 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.49.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). YETI had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $420.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YETI. BTIG Research lowered their price target on YETI from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on YETI to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on YETI from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on YETI from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on YETI from $73.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, YETI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

