Team Heretics Fan Token (TH) Price Reaches $0.88

Team Heretics Fan Token (TH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Team Heretics Fan Token coin can now be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00004450 BTC on major exchanges. Team Heretics Fan Token has a market cap of $378,339.16 and approximately $118,011.00 worth of Team Heretics Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Team Heretics Fan Token has traded up 4.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00112265 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005083 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005083 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00841019 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Team Heretics Fan Token Profile

Team Heretics Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 432,137 coins. Team Heretics Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @teamheretics and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Team Heretics Fan Token is teamheretics.com.

Buying and Selling Team Heretics Fan Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Team Heretics Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars.

