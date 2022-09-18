Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $141.21

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $141.21 and traded as low as $126.88. Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $128.71, with a volume of 10,321,638 shares changing hands.
Separately, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.05.
Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.
