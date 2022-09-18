Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $141.21

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $141.21 and traded as low as $126.88. Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $128.71, with a volume of 10,321,638 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.05.

Institutional Trading of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund

About Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,930,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,516,561,000 after purchasing an additional 37,715 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $660,349,000 after buying an additional 540,406 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,400,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,442,000 after purchasing an additional 291,339 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,288,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $545,097,000 after purchasing an additional 151,984 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,947,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,813,000 after purchasing an additional 282,237 shares during the period.

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

