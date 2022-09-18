Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.40.

Telefónica Deutschland Price Performance

TELDF stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.81.

About Telefónica Deutschland

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

