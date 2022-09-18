Tellor Trading 4% Lower This Week (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 18th. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $36.77 million and approximately $12.52 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellor coin can currently be bought for approximately $16.21 or 0.00082248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tellor has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00112191 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005075 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005075 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002375 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.32 or 0.00838962 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Tellor Profile
Tellor’s launch date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,406,596 coins and its circulating supply is 2,269,010 coins. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Tellor
