Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Tenax Therapeutics Stock Down 20.4 %
NASDAQ TENX opened at $0.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.49. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $1.96.
About Tenax Therapeutics
