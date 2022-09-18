Tenset Trading Down 43.6% This Week (10SET)

Tenset (10SET) traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. During the last seven days, Tenset has traded 43.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tenset coin can currently be purchased for about $1.31 or 0.00006638 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tenset has a market capitalization of $242.73 million and $380,323.00 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tenset alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00006939 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005036 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00041728 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000027 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000082 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Tenset Profile

Tenset (CRYPTO:10SET) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,483,889 coins. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @Tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tenset is tenset.io.

Buying and Selling Tenset

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.It's a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tenset should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tenset using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tenset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tenset and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.