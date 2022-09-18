TenUp Market Cap Achieves $1.19 Million (TUP)

TenUp (TUP) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One TenUp coin can now be purchased for $0.0376 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TenUp has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $93,868.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TenUp has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About TenUp

TenUp’s launch date was December 10th, 2018. TenUp’s total supply is 191,999,985 coins and its circulating supply is 31,524,012 coins. TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TenUp’s official website is tenup.io.

Buying and Selling TenUp

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenup smart is a project initiated to launch MetaVerse solutions by Pakistani crypto influencer Waqar Zaka in collaboration with NED University of Engineering & Technology Pakistan.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenUp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenUp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TenUp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

