Terracoin Price Tops $0.0130 on Major Exchanges (TRC)

Terracoin (TRC) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Terracoin has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $297,499.38 and approximately $208.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,623.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.60 or 0.00589094 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.41 or 0.00256900 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00051584 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005274 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010066 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse.

Terracoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine.It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin.The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent..online.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

