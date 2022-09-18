Tether Gold Hits Market Capitalization of $411.74 Million (XAUT)

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Tether Gold has a market cap of $411.74 million and approximately $179,684.00 worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether Gold coin can now be bought for about $1,670.17 or 0.08498643 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tether Gold has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tether Gold alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00112399 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005088 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005089 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.74 or 0.00843381 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Tether Gold

Tether Gold’s launch date was January 8th, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 coins. The official website for Tether Gold is gold.tether.to. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tethergold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tether Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar.The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.