Tezos (XTZ) Trading Down 12% Over Last Week

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. In the last week, Tezos has traded 12% lower against the dollar. One Tezos coin can now be bought for approximately $1.50 or 0.00007647 BTC on major exchanges. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $1.37 billion and approximately $22.05 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00014250 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00012065 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000683 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00013276 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21,229.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 930,797,124 coins and its circulating supply is 909,296,966 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.