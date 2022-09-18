The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 957,600 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the August 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 260,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Andersons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

ANDE opened at $32.46 on Friday. Andersons has a one year low of $28.16 and a one year high of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.47.

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $1.29. Andersons had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 0.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Andersons will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.95%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $130,293.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 326,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,258,479.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Andersons news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 45,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $1,534,256.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 354,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,909,132.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $130,293.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 326,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,258,479.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,911 shares of company stock valued at $2,176,972. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANDE. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Andersons by 822.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 502,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,585,000 after buying an additional 448,195 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Andersons by 179.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 556,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,980,000 after acquiring an additional 357,848 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Andersons during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,588,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Andersons during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,102,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Andersons by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 973,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,926,000 after acquiring an additional 255,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

