The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Receives $28.13 Average PT from Brokerages

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.13.

AZEK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wedbush cut shares of AZEK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AZEK to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AZEK from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $17.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.89. AZEK has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $46.56.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.73 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AZEK will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Vernon J. Nagel acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,029 shares in the company, valued at $500,577.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in AZEK by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 839.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 742,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,335,000 after purchasing an additional 663,460 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 531.2% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 58,830 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,491,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,225,000 after purchasing an additional 148,205 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 4th quarter worth $4,097,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

