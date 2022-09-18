The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Receives C$85.69 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$85.69.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BNS shares. CIBC cut their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Fundamental Research downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$84.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cormark restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Down 0.1 %

TSE BNS opened at C$71.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$75.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$81.58. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$69.95 and a twelve month high of C$95.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$84.88 billion and a PE ratio of 8.52.

Bank of Nova Scotia Dividend Announcement

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

