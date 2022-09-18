The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. decreased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $435,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $876,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.15.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW stock opened at $71.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $130.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.60.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

