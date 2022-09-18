The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Stake Raised by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Clorox to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $130.67.

Clorox Price Performance

Clorox Increases Dividend

Clorox stock opened at $141.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.18. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $186.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.88%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Further Reading

