The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Position Raised by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 233,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 1.9% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $14,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $383,000. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 648,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,372,000 after purchasing an additional 146,673 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $59.54 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.81 and its 200 day moving average is $62.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $257.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

