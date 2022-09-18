The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €241.00 Price Target

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) has been given a €241.00 ($245.92) price target by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €169.00 ($172.45) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €220.00 ($224.49) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays set a €277.00 ($282.65) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €198.00 ($202.04) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($224.49) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

Pernod Ricard Trading

Shares of EPA:RI opened at €187.50 ($191.33) on Friday. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of €107.25 ($109.44) and a 1 year high of €136.25 ($139.03). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €188.32 and its 200-day moving average price is €186.12.

Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

