The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) CEO Michele Buck Sells 14,250 Shares

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $3,161,505.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,555 shares in the company, valued at $37,839,332.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michele Buck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 7th, Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.49, for a total value of $1,102,450.00.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $219.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.74. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $167.80 and a 1 year high of $234.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.67%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.94.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

