The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Hershey by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its position in Hershey by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in Hershey by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its position in Hershey by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp increased its position in Hershey by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.94.

Hershey Price Performance

HSY stock opened at $219.89 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $167.80 and a 1 year high of $234.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.93. The firm has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Hershey’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 218,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.32, for a total transaction of $48,288,040.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,328,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,131,624.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 218,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.32, for a total transaction of $48,288,040.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,328,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,131,624.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $3,161,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,839,332.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 870,538 shares of company stock valued at $191,962,935 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

See Also

