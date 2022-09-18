The Korea Fund (NYSE:KF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.44 and last traded at $22.31. Approximately 21,577 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 213% from the average daily volume of 6,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.22.

The Korea Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.02.

Institutional Trading of The Korea Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in The Korea Fund during the second quarter worth $772,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Korea Fund by 7.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 905,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,050,000 after buying an additional 59,712 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in The Korea Fund by 0.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 292,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,128,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in The Korea Fund by 10.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Korea Fund by 88.3% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

About The Korea Fund

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

