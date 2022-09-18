The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $43,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $163.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.39 and a 52 week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.95%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $175.00 target price on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.78.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

