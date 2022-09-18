The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.1% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 102,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 68,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,842,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Stolper Co grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $138.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.35. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $129.50 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $24,822,134.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,147,372.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $24,822,134.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,147,372.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.