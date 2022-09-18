The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,196 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Cowen lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.94.

TJX opened at $64.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $75.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

