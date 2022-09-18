The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,578 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 10,890 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 39.1% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.48.

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $108.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.15. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $185.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $197.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

