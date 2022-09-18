THEKEY (TKY) Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last Week

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 18th. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $707,069.88 and $185,937.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One THEKEY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get THEKEY alerts:

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 53.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000072 BTC.

TrezarCoin (TZC) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Desire (DSR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling THEKEY

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. Facebook | Telegram | YouTube “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.