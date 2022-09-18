Thorstarter (XRUNE) Price Down 16.7% Over Last Week

Thorstarter (XRUNE) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Thorstarter coin can now be bought for about $0.0134 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Thorstarter has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. Thorstarter has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $32,392.00 worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005086 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,674.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004955 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00057616 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010347 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 49.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005545 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005085 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00064441 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00077329 BTC.

About Thorstarter

Thorstarter is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2021. Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thorstarter’s official website is thorstarter.org.

Buying and Selling Thorstarter

According to CryptoCompare, “THORSTARTER uses $XRUNE as a settlement currency between new projects (IDOs) and THORChain’s active pools. $XRUNE: $RUNE pool in THORChain acts as a “Liquidity relayer” between short-tail and long-tail assets. Telegram | Discord | Medium Whitepaper “

